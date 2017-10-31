Principal hails staff for their commitment

THE principal of Kerevat National High School Reime Ray Alo, has commended the staff that worked tirelessly to ensure their students performed well academically.

Alo said last year, the school ranked first out of the country’s 156 secondary schools and he was positive they would maintain that.

He commended the 26 staff that took on the pressure to teach the school’s 186 grade 12 students this year, adding that this year was challenging for the school after facing issues with power, water and a shortage of food.

“It was nerve wrecking to take care of students in a boarding school but the students and staff persevered.”

Provincial education adviser Hubert Wangun assured the school administration that he would meet with the provincial administrator to discuss funding assistance.

Meanwhile, the National Gaming Board presented K10,000 to Alo for infrastructure development at the school.

Like this: Like Loading...