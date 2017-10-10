Soloma starting to get things moving

THE much talked about Okapa district in Eastern Highlands Province is now experiencing a new era under the leadership of Saki Soloma.

The Okapa District Plan will be launched early next year and planning is now underway for the upgrading and sealing of all major roads in Okapa district.

With all work to be carried out from Okapa station, Saki Soloma is proving himself to be promising as he is the man engineering this new era.

He has been criticised as being just a teacher and not fit to be the CEO of Okapa, but he is proving his critics wrong.

Under his leadership, Okapa is showing promise and hope.

Upisa’ala Alibux

Port Moresby

