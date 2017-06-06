Students must not get involved in corruption

A VERY disturbing trend is emerging at the University of Goroka, where certain staff and students have been engaging in corrupt practices over the last weeks.

These staff have formed groups and approached a particular candidate and accepted bribes in the form of cash and other gift handouts.

Students from Hela and Madang dressed in traditional costumes and publicly endorsed this particular candidate when he nominated.

Almost all executives of student clubs have also accepted huge amounts of money from this candidate as well.

Why this practice is disturbing is because University students often represent the masses by providing the voices in the fight against corruption but the current hypocritical acts of accepting bribery raises a potentially disastrous situation where future student protests against various government decisions would be viewed with skepticism from the public.

Disgusted

Like this: Like Loading...