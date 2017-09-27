Undialu keen to transform Tari hospital

Tari District Hospital will be transformed into a referral hospital by 2022, according to Hela Governor Philip Undialu.

He made the commitment after visiting the hospital last week with other Hela leaders.

Undialu made a further commitment for the Hela government to build three doctors’ houses this year.

“We are a resource-rich province and why are we sending our people to outside provinces for referrals?” he said.

In a brief meeting with the hospital chief executive officer and staff, leaders saw the need to build a new hospital for the province.

The current staff ceiling and facility does not meet the demands of the people.

According to records, the hospital receives 10,000 admissions, 100,000 outpatients, 1000 surgical patients and over 2000 mothers delivering babies in a year.

Tari-Pori MP James Marape said the need for a new hospital was obvious and required the hospital board and the provincial government to work together to plan for the expansion and development of health requirements in the province.

“Give us a total plan of the hospital,” he told staff.

“Hela deserves a new hospital.”

Among the administrative issues that need to be addressed under the chairmanship of Oil Serch managing-director Peter Botten are the Alesco Payroll System, amalgamation of all hospitals under one management system, doctors’ housing requirements, resource envelope management system and land mobilisation.

Koroba-Kopiago MP Petrus Thomas thanked hospital staff from other provinces working in Hela for their commitment.

