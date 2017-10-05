Usino-Bundi presents acquittals

Usino-Bundi district in Madang yesterday became the first in Mamose Region to present its first 2016 district support grants (DSG) and district services improvement programme (DSIP) acquittals to the Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) yesterday.

The reports submitted were from former MP Anthon Yagama’s term. Usino-Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro said submitting such acquittal reports to DIRD was an indication that he wanted to “start fresh”.

Uguro, a former Usino-Bundi chief executive officer, called on the departments of Finance and Implementation and Rural Development to do a proper audit into his district accounts.

Uguro said he knew his district development needs very well.

He also presented his 100-day plan to DIRD.

Uguro said the plan would be incorporated into his Five-Year Rolling District Development Plan 2017-2022.

He said the anticipated launching of the plan would be in Jan 2017.

DIRD acting-secretary Aihi Vaki said acquittal reports, once analysed and appraised, would become a monitoring tool.

“If we don’t have those documents in place, we can’t go out and inspect because the districts and provinces would mislead us,” he said.

“They will provide us with fake reports and show us different projects implemented by other government or donor agencies.”

