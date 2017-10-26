West Sepik diocese priests ordained

THE diocese of Vanimo, West Sepik, witnessed the ordination of two local priests last Saturday.

Fr Gilbert Pano was ordained for the Society of St Francis de Sales by Bishop Cesare Bonivento of Vanimo, together with Fr Solomon Kulo who was ordained as a diocesan priest.

The next day, Pano celebrated his thanksgiving Eucharist at St Christopher’s Church, Yako.

The entire village gathered to thank God for the gift of the new priest to the church.

The newly-ordained priest recalled his years of growing up, and thanked the Pano and Embonkru families and his relatives from Waromo and other villages who had assisted in his education and training.

He said that his vocation story began in primary school, as he was fascinated by the solemnity of the liturgy and the priestly vestments.

While at Don Bosco Vanimo, he joined the vocation group. He felt called to be a Salesian, to be close to young people, to teach them in the style of Don Bosco and give them a better life.

“It is a joy for me to be a Salesian and to be of service to the youth, especially young people,” Pano said.

He recalled the presence of Our Lady in the life of Don Bosco, promised to him from the age of nine right up to his end.

Pano implored her powerful aid as he commenced his ministry as a Salesian priest.

He also requested the help of his confreres to remain a credible and creative sign bearer of God’s love to the poor and neglected youth of Papua New Guinea.

