Our biggest public hospital in the National Capital District – Port Moresby General Hospital – should be clean inside and out.

However, this is not the case. The front of the hospital does not look welcoming.

Rubbish is thrown in the drain in front of the hospital, betel nut skins and spittle is everywhere and the place is filthy.

The authorities should remove the rubbish and keep this place clean at all times.

There should be a proper rubbish disposal area for people to put their rubbish.

